FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – The Arkansas softball team is heading to the NCAA Super Regionals after taking down Oregon 9-3 on Sunday.

Arkansas having to match up with Oregon for the second time this weekend after beating them 6-2 on Saturday to get to the regional finals.

The Bogle Bombers wasted no time getting to the home runs in this one.

Linnie Malkin started the scoring off for the Razorbacks with a solo homer to left field to put the Hogs up 1-0 on Oregon in the top of the second.

Then Kacie Hoffmann followed it up with another home run to left center and it was suddenly 2-0 Arkansas.

In the top of the fourth, Danielle Gibson gets in on the home run party sending a solo shot out to the berm in center field to make it 3-0 Razorbacks.

However, the lead went away quickly in the bottom of the fourth when the Hogs had a defensive breakdown.

Two overthrown balls to second and third allowed three runners to score and suddenly things were tied up at 3-3.

Those two errors were the first of the tournament for Arkansas.

Just like their game on Saturday, it was a big six-run sixth inning for the Razorbacks.

With the bases loaded and one out, a wild pitch allows pinch runner Cally Kildow to score and Arkansas takes the lead in this one 4-3.

With two outs and the bases loaded again, it was pinch hitter Rylin Hedgecock who sent one flying out to right field and the Ducks outfielder couldn’t make the catch.

Hedgecock scored three on that double putting the Razorbacks up 7-3 on Oregon.

Then the SEC Player of the Year followed that up with a two-run shot to the berm to extend the Razorbacks lead some more, 9-3.

In the top of the seventh,