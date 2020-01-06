Arkansas announces closure of hog farm near Buffalo River

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas officials say a hog farm near the Buffalo River has been closed months after striking a deal with the facility’s owners.

The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism announced Monday that the terms of the agreement with the owners of C&H Hog Farms Inc. have been completed.

The state has transferred $6.2 million to the shuttered hog farm’s owners and has received a conservation easement for the property. The state will be responsible for the closure of the waste ponds at the property.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson in June announced the deal to close the hog farm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Enter For Your Chance To Win!