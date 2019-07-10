Arkansas Arts Center on track to break ground October 1, Interim Executive Director says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The new Arkansas Arts Center is on track to break ground on October 1.

The center’s interim director gave an update Wednesday to members of the Parks and Recreation Commission.

While the facility at MacArthur Park will remain closed throughout construction, all performances, programs and events will be held at its temporary location in Riverdale.

Expect the new Arkansas Arts Center to take advantage of its park setting.

“From the moment you drive in and get out of your car, you’re going to feel like you’re in a park, whereas today, we’ve kind of blocked ourselves off from the park,” says Laine Harber, the Interim Executive Director for the Arkansas Arts Center.

A voter-approved hotel tax will generate about $31 million. Private donors have added $87 million to that.

The Arts Center still needs to raise $10 million to complete the project.