Arkansas baseball greats meet up in Maryland

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Baseball greats Brooks Robinson and Blaine Knight got together in Maryland on Thursday.

They attended the Insider Evening Benefitting Arts and Music Education even on Thursday, July 2.

Robinson, an Orioles legend and Little Rock native spent his entire 23-year career with Baltimore, where he was an 18-time All-Star, 16-time Gold Glove winner, two-time World Series champion, and was named the MVP of the 1970 World Series.

He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY, in 1983. Robinson now serves as a Special Advisor and Community Ambassador with the Orioles.

Knight is a Bryant native and was selected by the Orioles in the third round of the 2018 MLB First-Year Play Draft out of the University of Arkansas.

Knight is currently a member of the Class A Advanced Frederick Keys, and is rated as the number 13 prospect in the Orioles system by Baseball America.

Photo taken by the Orioles.