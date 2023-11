FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn spoke to the media this morning to preview the 2024 Razorback baseball team and upcoming season.

Van Horn announced the three captains for the 2024 season, talked about developments in the outfield, as well as an update about Hagen Smith and the starting rotation for next season.

For the full press conference, head to the video above!