Arkansas Black Hall of Fame announced 2019 honorees

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation announced its class of 2019.

Each of the honorees have had a lasting impact in the fields of government, education, architecture, TV and music.

They include Senator Irma Hunter Brown, Wallace Reed Caradine, John Donley, Coach Edward Johnson, Kristen Lewis and Roscoe Robinson.

The 27th annual ceremony will include music, dance, comedy, and a world class variety show.

“The opening act is going to be tremendous. We’re keeping it a surprise but you need to be here and in your seat.” said Charles Stewart Chairman for AR Black Hall of Fame Foundation.

This year’s ceremony will be held Saturday, October 26 at the Robinson Center, and tickets can be purchased right now on Ticketmaster.

Proceeds benefit the foundation which has awarded more than $1M to organizations serving African-Americans and undeserved communities in Arkansas.