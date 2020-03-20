Arkansas Blood Institute asking people to donate blood

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During this time it is important for our blood banks to be full in case of emergency.

The Arkansas Blood Institute is asking people to donate as concerns escalate.

As a result of school getting cancelled, so has a number of blood drives. That meas thousands of blood units have been lost without being refilled.

“All of that has resulted in a loss of blood drives and blood collections. Just yesterday alone I sent out an email about cancellations for the first 10 days of April. Included in that were 25 high school blood drives we had to cancel once the Governor gave his update about having closures through the 17 of April,” said Mario Sedlock the Executive Director of The Arkansas Blood Institute.

If you would like to help in a safe way right now, you can donate blood.

You can schedule an appointment at the Arkansas Blood unit online.