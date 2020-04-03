Arkansas Boys State 2020 canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS (News release) — The Arkansas Boys State Commission is committed to the safety and well-being of our staff, students, and schools who are all crucial partners in the work that we do. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, our team has assessed information while prioritizing the health of the Arkansas Boys State family. Given the latest information from the Center for Disease Control, state and national leaders, and American Legion leadership, the Arkansas Boys State Commission has recommended that the Department Commander cancel Arkansas Boys State 2020.

Since our program began in 1940, we have thrived on a simple idea: democracy depends on me. That is truer now more than ever, and while this decision is delivered regrettably to our staff and the young men who we looked forward to serving, it is one made in full confidence. This moment in history asks us to act out of love and care for our fellow brother and citizen — to understand that we’re in this together — just as we’ve been committed to since the beginning.

Moving forward, our team will establish communication with our schools, students, and local American Legion posts who have registered for our 2020 program. Refunds will be administered in full, and information on these processes will be communicated in the coming weeks and posted to our website: www.arboysstate.org/covid19.

Continue to follow health recommendations from local, state, and national officials as well as the Center for Disease Control. The tireless efforts of our public officials and healthcare workers — many of whom have contributed to our program in incredibly meaningful ways — reflect the simple idea that we’ve known to prove true time and time again: democracy depends on me.

Our team will be in touch soon with more details. Thank you for your cooperation and patience during this time.

Sincerely,

Lloyd Jackson

Executive Director

Arkansas Boys State