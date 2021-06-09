Arkansas County declares state of emergency after more than 60 homes flooded during storms

ARKANSAS COUNTY, Ark— The Arkansas County Judge has declared a state of emergency for Arkansas County.

Judge Eddie Best said at least 60 homes were flooded and he believes that number will continue to grow.

“We’ve been fighting this water for two days,” Willie Holt, a resident of Stuttgart said.

Holt lives off 19th street and said he has never seen this kind of flooding.

Holt said the rain caused the flood waters to enter his home, causing serious damage to the inside.

Other areas in Stuttgart were also flooded, including parks, churches, and museums.

“The pipe you see out here is actually protecting the museum and normally it’s used to irrigate rice,” Lee Ann Hoskyn with the Museum of The Arkansas Grand Prairie said.

Hoskyn said she, along with 40 volunteers, spent the day pumping water from the museum after it flooded overnight.

“This is a museum that preserves the history of this area and you think about all the things that are irreplaceable,” Hoskyn said.

Hoskyn estimates it will be a month before the museum can reopen but says fortunately they were able to save most everything inside.

Across town, others were using boats to get people out of the floods.

“People come out and they ask us ‘hey can you take us over there, can you take us over here…’ so we take them,” Derrio Ice, who used his boat Wednesday afternoon said.

With more rain in the forecast, citizens in Stuttgart said they are praying the water won’t rise any further.

“Hoping this water will come back down and we can get back to normal. Just get back to normal that’s all,” Holt said.