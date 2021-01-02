Arkansas Couple born several minutes apart but in different years shares story

SEARCY, Ark. — An Arkansas couple is sharing their story Friday after years of explaining a birthday riddle about them. The man said he and his wife were born just minutes apart, but it’s technically in separate years, now it’s something that they laugh about every year.

As the Clock hit 12, there’s a double birthday celebration going on in the Brooks household.

“We celebrate her birthday and then we stay up until midnight and then at midnight we celebrate my birthday and her birthday at the same time,” Rick Brooks said.

When the couple first meets people it’s hard to explain the situation. The wife was born one year on the West Coast and then Brooks said he was born just after midnight that same night but in the Central Time zone.

“I was actually born first but she’s older than I am,” Brooks said.

It’s quite the story behind the married couple. One was born New Year’s Eve and the other New Year’s Day.

After getting married in 1976, and spending their birthdays together, Pastor Rick Brooks of Liberty Baptist Church in Searcy said he and his wife tried to solve the riddle of their birthdays being so close to each other.

“We assumed in December that her birthday was December 31st,” Brooks said. “Mine was the next day January 1st.”

Brooks said technically he and his wife, Karen Brooks were born the same night.

According to them, because Karen was born in the Pacific Time zone, she was born in 1950.

Meanwhile, Brooks was living in Arkansas during Central Time, so he was born in 1951.

“I make it a puzzle on Facebook from time to time and I’ll post,” Brooks said.

Now, 44 years into marriage the couple is still explaining to folks.

“Several people get it, that it was time zone change,” wife Karen Brooks said.

They said it’s something they will always laugh and talk about.

“Once a year I get to tease her about being the older one,” Brooks said.

The couple said they’ve celebrated 44 birthdays together and they’re enjoyed all of them. They said this is a riddle they will continue to tell from time to time.