Arkansas Court Reporting Academy offering courses after court reporting shortage

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Courtrooms across the nation are dealing with a shortage of court reporters.

The National Court Reporter Association estimates a shortage of 5,000 court reporters throughout the United States.

A lack of court reporters can prompt some courts to delay legal proceedings and ask other reporters to work extra shifts.

In Arkansas, the salary for a court reporter is about $45,000-$50,000.

Some earn more than $100,000, depending on their experience.

