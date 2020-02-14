Arkansas court says judicial candidate should be on ballot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A candidate for a circuit judge post in Arkansas will remain on the ballot after the state Supreme Court reversed a decision that he was ineligible. Justices on Thursday reversed a Pulaski County judge’s decision barring Adam Weeks from running for the 3rd Judicial District seat. Weeks was barred after it was ruled that his 1994 guilty plea for presenting fake car tags counted as an “infamous crime”under Arkansas’ constitution and made him ineligible. Justices on Thursday ruled that the offense, however, did not meet that definition.