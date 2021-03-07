Arkansas Crime Watch: Mother of 15-year-old shot at killed at Pine Bluff school shares story, Kroger shooting victim identified, suspects in Otter Creek shooting caught on camera, U.S. Marshals Most Wanted

On the Sunday, March 7th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

MOTHER OF STUDENT SHOT AND KILLED AT PINE BLUFF SCHOOL SHARES HER STORY:

The mother of 15-year-old Daylon Burnett speaks exclusively with Crime Watch and tells us what she thinks happened the day her son was shot at Watson Chapel Jr. High School. Her emotional testimony at 0:15.

SHOOTING VICTIM AT KROGER IDENTIFIED:

Weeks after the fatal shooting at the Kroger on West Markham police identify the victim. What he was able to tell police before he died at 3:14.

OTTER CREEK SHOOTING SUSPECTS CAUGHT ON CAMERA:

Police are hoping you might be able to identify five suspects who they believe shot a 17-year-old girl in the leg. Take a look at the photos of the suspects at 4:01.

U.S. MARSHALS MOST WANTED SUSPECT:

Marshals need your help tracking down one of their most wanted suspects. Take a look at who they’re looking for this week at 8:11.