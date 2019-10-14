Arkansas Crime Watch: Sex trafficking lawsuit filed against hotel, church elder sentenced, Art Alley tagged by vandals and road rage on 67/167

On the Sunday, October 13th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

SEX TRAFFICKING LAWSUIT

The lawsuit alleges employees at a local hotel ignored screams for help as victims of sex trafficking were being abused. What the attorneys are saying about this startling crime at 1:00.

BULLET NARROWLY MISSES TODDLER ON 67/167

A case of road rage on the interstate almost resulted in a 3-year-old getting shot. Where the bullet landed and what the child’s dad has to say at 13:38.

JEHOVAH WITNESS ELDER SENTENCED

A Cleburne County church leader sentenced to 80 years after being convicted of sexually assaulting children. What the Sheriff is saying about the case at 10:18.

VIDEO CAPTURES VANDALS TAGGING ART ALLEY

A popular alley in street known for its art display’s is vandalized after 6 suspects are caught on camera spray-painting walls. See the vandals in action at 11:42.