LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Democratic Party candidate for Arkansas auditor was arrested Friday morning.

Diamond Arnold-Johnson was taken into custody by Little Rock police for an outstanding warrant for felony terroristic threatening. Arnold-Johnson appears to have recorded the officers’ arrival on a Facebook Livestream, including her opening the door for them.

Several uniformed Little Rock Police Department officers are seen in the video participating in the arrest.

Arnold-Johnson is running for Arkansas state auditor. Early voting has been underway since Monday leading up to the Nov. 8 general election.

The Democratic Party of Arkansas released a statement on the arrest Friday afternoon drawing a distinction between itself and Arnold-Johnson.

“Earlier today, we were made aware that Diamond Arnold-Johnson was arrested by Little Rock Police. Everyone has the right to due process; however, our Party firmly believes people must be held accountable for any criminal behavior, especially candidates for public office,” the party stated. “The Democratic Party of Arkansas did not recruit her to run for Auditor of State, and we cannot bar her from running for this position. We remain focused on working for a better Arkansas and winning races across the state.”

