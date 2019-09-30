Arkansas Department of Health urges people to get flu shots

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – October begins the start of the flu season according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The department is reminding everyone that it is time to start getting their flu vaccination as soon as possible because it takes about two weeks for the immune system to develop protected immunity from the flu. They say that it is even more important for pregnant women and older Arkansans to get vaccinated.

“A disproportionate number of these deaths occur in older Arkansans. That’s why it’s so important for older Arkansans to get the flu shot. It’s a population that sometimes doesn’t think it’s important” says Dr. Nathaniel Smith from the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the Department of Health 250,000 Americans die from complications from the flu every year.