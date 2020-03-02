Arkansas District Court District 31 Division 2 (Little Rock Traffic Court)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The race for Little Rock’s traffic court will feature the only incumbent in a Pulaski County judge race. Judge Vic Fleming is facing off against challenger Peggy Egan.

Egan wants to bring about some slight changes to the court despite largely agreeing with how Judge Fleming has operated his court room for the past 20 years saying, “I think it’s time to reexamine everything about the court. That is make it more welcoming to individuals, make it more assistive to individuals.”

Judge Fleming touts his record for doing things a little different over the years, “I implemented staggered dockets to avoid cattle calling concepts, I had my staff trained in customer service principles, and I greatly increased the public defenders participation by appointing a lawyer to anyone who has a possibility of going to jail.”

Full interviews with both candidates are below:

Judge Vic Fleming:

Peggy Egan