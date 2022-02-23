LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Amid icy weather conditions, some Arkansans still had to get out Wednesday, many for work. Extra precautions were needed to make it.

According to AAA, people should stay off icy roads if possible. Salt or sand should be packed to help tires with traction, and an emergency kit should be prepared.

For most Arkansans, careful driving and slow speeds factored into their approach.

“[My car] doesn’t have any four-wheel drive and low-profile tires, so it makes it extremely hard to get out,” said Neil Phelan, who works at a Little Rock Waffle House.

Phelan, who can often walk to work when his shift is at the Shackelford location, had to drive Wednesday. He said his car was covered with ice when he woke up. “Every extra precaution is necessary, I can tell you that,” Phelan said. “There’s a lot of bad drivers, and it’s only amplified in this weather.”