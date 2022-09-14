LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An electric vehicle charging infrastructure plan for Arkansas gained federal approval Wednesday, securing the state more than $50 million in federal grants.

Arkansas is one of 35 states that had its EV charging infrastructure approved by the United States Department of Transportation. Other states are pending approval.

The approval came ahead of schedule for the plan, which was first circulated for public comment in August. The funding schedule for the plan shows Arkansas will receive $54.1 million from the DOT through 2026 to support the project.

The plan will construct EV charging stations along Arkansas interstates. The plan will place 532 public charging ports along 512 miles of highway as Designated EV Corridors. Initial funding is $19.5 million for fiscal years 2022 and 2023.

The EV plan, drawn up by the Arkansas Department of Transportation, will have charging stations every 50 miles along interstates 30, 40 and 49 throughout Arkansas. Each station will have four charging ports.

As the plan was submitted for public comment, ARDOT will not own or operate any of the charging stations. Stations will be created by private or public investment, or a shared public-private investment, with each charging station expected to cost $1 million, 80% of which will be funded by a government grant, the remaining 20% by the investor.

An electric car has a 200-to-300-mile range and will take 10 to 20 minutes to recharge, on average.