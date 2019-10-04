Arkansas Family Dental provided free dental care in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One hundred volunteers gathered at Arkansas Family Dental today to provide more than one hundred thousand dollars worth of dental care for Arkansans who need it.

This yearly event provided cleanings, one filling or one extraction free of charge.

This program has given five hundred thousand people nationwide the dental help that they need.

“We have so much fun doing this event, it’s so much fun to just be with your colleagues and friends giving back to the community and helping people get out of pain,” Samaria Mascagni from Arkansas Family Dental says.

Nationwide, “Dentistry from the Heart” puts on three hundred annual events.