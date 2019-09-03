Arkansas family offers $1k reward for lost dog

OZARK, Ark. — A Monticello family is doing everything they can to try and find the dog they lost in Northwest Arkansas.

On Wednesday, August 28, a family stopped at the Ozark Rest Area on I-40 where they lost track of their dog Maggie after something spooked her.

After searching for Maggie they turned to social media and many pet finder websites like lostmydoggie.com and petfbi.org in hopes that someone could help them locate their missing family member.

The family hasn’t given up hope yet and is still looking as hundreds of people are sharing their post on places like Facebook trying to bring Maggie home.

The family is thankful for all of the support it’s receiving from around the country and they are offering a $1000 reward if someone finds their beloved Maggie.