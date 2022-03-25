LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One day after the Arkansas Razorbacks upset Gonzaga in the Sweet Sixteen, fans are still celebrating in Little Rock

Hours after the team made the Elite 8 for the first time since 1995, the win is still the hot topic of discussion, even for those who stayed up late catching the showdown.

“We were down at Sticky’s watching the game last night,” explained Brad, a Razorback fan taking in the river market Friday afternoon. “I really wanted to see Arkansas win.”

He’s one of the thousands who celebrated the same way, hitting the river market bars and grills to watch the game with friends.

But for others, the best way to remember a major comeback is to have the right gear,

Steve Jenkins with Hogman’s Gameday Superstore says business has been through the roof, with fans stocking up on shirts, home decor and other goodies for a week of games.

“The stores have been extremely busy,” Jenkins said. “Anything with a basketball on it is especially popular. I was up at 4 a.m. ordering merchandise!”

Jenkins says fans would have celebrated anyway because of how devoted Arkansans are to their team. But, it’s not just Arkansans who were rooting on the Hogs Thursday night.

Self-proclaimed sports nut Anna Price is in Little Rock for a conference and was glued to the game.

“It was fantastic,” Price said. “Gonzaga has such a wonderful reputation and Arkansas came out from nowhere. But of course, being from the south, I was pulling for Arkansas.”

A Razorback fan, but not one hailing from the Natural State; Price is from Miami.