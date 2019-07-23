Arkansas/FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to Close in Desha County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Arkansas/FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Dumas (Desha County) is scheduled to close on Wednesday, July 24 at 3 p.m.

The Disaster Recovery Center is located at: DESHA COUNTY

First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall

230 Court St. Dumas, AR 71639

Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Last day of operation: Wednesday, July 24, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Representatives from the State of Arkansas, FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and other organizations are at the center to explain available assistance programs and help connect survivors with resources that best match their recovery needs.

Disaster survivors can visit any Disaster Recovery Center location across the nation for assistance. Use the FEMA mobile app or visit here for center locations and times.

Homeowners, renters and businesses should register for disaster assistance before visiting a recovery center. There are several ways to register:

Go online to disasterassistance.gov or disasterassistance.gov/es (for Spanish).

Use the FEMA mobile app in English or Spanish.

Call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY) anytime from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual operators are available.

All recovery centers are accessible to people with disabilities. Centers have assistive technology to aid in communication. To schedule an American Sign Language interpreter, call or text 717- 395-1379.

The 13 Arkansas counties now designated for Individual Assistance are: Arkansas, Conway, Crawford, Desha, Faulkner, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Sebastian and Yell.