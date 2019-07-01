Arkansas/FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to Open in Pulaski County for 2 Weeks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – A Disaster Recovery Center will open from Monday, July 1 to Saturday, July 13 in Little Rock (Pulaski County) to offer in-person support to individuals and businesses in counties included in the federal disaster declaration for flooding in Arkansas between May 21 and June 14.

Representatives from the State of Arkansas, FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and other organizations are at the centers to explain available assistance programs and help connect survivors with resources that best match their recovery needs.

The Disaster Recovery Center will be located at:

PULASKI COUNTY



Josephine Pankey Community Center

13700 Cantrell Road

Little Rock, AR 72223

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Disaster survivors can visit any Disaster Recovery Center location for assistance. Use the FEMA mobile app or visitwww.fema.gov/disaster-recovery-centers for center locations and times.

Homeowners, renters and businesses should register for disaster assistance before visiting a recovery center. There are several ways to register: