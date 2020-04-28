Arkansas Foodbank launches texting service to find food

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Foodbank has launched a new texting service to help those in need of assistance find a food pantry near them. The service is now active for all 33-counties the Arkansas Foodbank serves.

“We’ve seen the need for food sky rocket in the past few weeks with all that’s going on,” said Rhonda Sanders, CEO of the Arkansas Foodbank. “We’re excited to roll out this new and easy way for those who are in need of food to locate a pantry in their area.”

Those who are in need of food can text FINDFOOD to 844-381-FOOD (3663). They will then be prompted to submit their ZIP code. Once the zip code has been entered, 3 pantries in their area along with the pantries hours of operation and contact number will be sent to them via text.

This information can also be made available in Spanish by texting COMIDA to the same number, 844-381-FOOD (3663).