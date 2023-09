FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Following the Arkansas Razorbacks’ 38-31 loss against BYU on Saturday night, the Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk is back.

This week Otis joins our Evan Kamikow as they break down Sam Pittman’s first loss of the 2023 season. They also discuss the high school recruits who were on the hill last night for the game, and an outlook for how the Hogs bounce back next week.

For the full report, head to the video above!