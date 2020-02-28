Arkansas for Healthy Eyes files lawsuit in Arkansas Supreme Court

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Arkansans for Healthy Eyes, the Ballot Question Committee advocating for the protection of Act 579, today filed a lawsuit in the Arkansas Supreme Court. The committee argues the opposition group behind a referendum to put the measure on the ballot not only failed to meet requirements of the state’s petition law, but fraudulently misled voters in its collection of signatures, and therefore the referendum should not be placed on the November ballot.

“Our state law governing the petition process is designed to protect voters against fraud,” said Vicki Farmer, chairperson of Arkansans for Healthy Eyes. “In this case, not only were those requirements not met, but in many instances, paid petitioners presented voters with false information about Act 579 in order to induce them to sign the petition,” said Farmer.

Arkansas law defines petition fraud as including when a “person acting as a canvasser, notary, sponsor or agent of a sponsor…knowingly misrepresents the purpose and effect of the petition or the measure affected for the purpose of causing a person to sign a petition.” See Ark. Code Ann. § 7-9-103(c).

The Committee provides the Court with examples from counties across the state where paid petitioners fraudulently misrepresented Act 579. For example, in Benton County, a petitioner misrepresented to voters that Act 579 allows optometrists to perform LASIK and cataracts surgery and that optometrists will need to obtain a medical degree before being allowed to perform eye surgery. (LASIK and cataracts surgery are NOT among the five in-office procedures optometrists are allowed to perform under Act 579 – procedures that students in optometry school now are educated to perform.)

In addition, the Arkansas Supreme Court has said Pre-Act 376 petition law was in place for this referendum process. That law requires a petition’s ballot title to be certified by the Attorney General before signature gathering begins. The opposition group never did that. It also failed to meet other paid canvasser and petition requirements.

“Our Constitution gives us the ability to refer an act to the People by following a legally defined petition process. NO group should be able to evade the law and fraudulently mislead voters in their effort to put a measure on the ballot,” said Farmer.

Also today, the Committee filed with the Arkansas Supreme Court a Notice of Appeal from a January order in Pulaski County Circuit Court denying a request for a Temporary Restraining Order to prevent certification of referendum signatures.

