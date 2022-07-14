LITTLE ROCK, Ark – With increasing wildfire dangers in the state, in turn reflecting the hot dry weather, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture is strongly discouraging the public from flying drones over wildfires.
Non-department drones not only block access for fire fighters trying to fly their own drones over a site to determine best plan of attack, but can also get in the way of firefighting aircraft, including air tankers, maneuvering to drop water on a fire.
Currently most of the state, north, north-central, and west, is under a burn ban, as well as a wildfire danger, with most of the 75 counties in the state under a moderate wildfire danger, turning into a high danger in a 12-county northwestern area.