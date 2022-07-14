LITTLE ROCK, Ark – With increasing wildfire dangers in the state, in turn reflecting the hot dry weather, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture is strongly discouraging the public from flying drones over wildfires.

Courtesy Arkansas Department of Agriculture

Non-department drones not only block access for fire fighters trying to fly their own drones over a site to determine best plan of attack, but can also get in the way of firefighting aircraft, including air tankers, maneuvering to drop water on a fire.

Currently most of the state, north, north-central, and west, is under a burn ban, as well as a wildfire danger, with most of the 75 counties in the state under a moderate wildfire danger, turning into a high danger in a 12-county northwestern area.