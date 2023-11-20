LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Treasure hunting at Lake Conway is on hold as the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission enters a new phase of the lake’s renovation.

AGFC said in a release on Monday that the water has receded in the lake enough to allow cultural resource surveys. This process involves the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, and others to determine whether further permits are needed for the lake’s renovation.

The treasure hunt suspension is expected to be temporary, the AGFC said in a statement. Once the cultural resource surveys are completed the treasure hunting, permitted exploring and digging of the exposed lakebed, will return.

During the suspension, no items may be removed from the lake, and no digging in the lakebed is permitted, AGFC said in its statement. AGFC will coordinate the treasure hunt reopening with the Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism.

AGFC began drawing down water levels in the lake on Sept. 1 as part of a 5-year renovation to improve access and fish habitats. The 6,700-acre lake was built by AGFC 75 years ago and was the largest lake ever constructed by a state wildlife agency at the time.

Additional information on the lake renovation may be found at AGFC.com/LakeConway