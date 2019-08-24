Arkansas Heart Summit, educating attendees about medical marijuana

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A two day event presented by the Arkansas Heart Hospital is taking place at the Embassy Suites in West Little Rock.

One of today’s many topics focuses on educating attendees about the impact CBD oil and medical marijuana is having on the opiod crisis, not just here in Arkansas but across the nation.

“Studies are out there right now in regards to opiod practice and it shows that medical marijuana is decreasing the prescriptions that are being written,” says Angela Simmons from APRN.

Simmons also said that more than six million dollars of medical marijuana have been sold so far this year and that is only eight of the 32 approved dispensaries currently open.