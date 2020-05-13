Arkansas Insurance Department offering help to those who lost employer-based insurance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansans who may lose their insurance due to COVID-19 listen up. The Arkansas Insurance Department wants to help.

Anyone who has lost their job or fallen below full-time hours and lost their employer-based insurance has 60 days from when you lost that insurance to call 1-844-355-3262 and the department can point you in the right direction.

For those who have did not sign up for Marketplace Insurance you currently can not sign up for it also the department issued a 45-day moratorium on insurance companies preventing them from dropping people for non-payment, but there’s a catch with that.

“None of those can be canceled for the next 45-days but it’s not a free pass. Folks still have to contact their insurance companies to make arrangements to get current on the payments,” said Ryan James.

That number is during regular business hours and for any other help you can visit their website insurance.Arkansas.gov