Arkansas Italian Food and Cultural Festival has been postponed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The 3rd annual Arkansas Italian Food & Cultural Festival, a benefit for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arkansas, has been postponed to help keep patrons safe from the potential spread of COVID-19 and to comply with requests by the Centers for Disease Control that no events that draw more than 50 people be held at this time.

The Arkansas Italian Food & Cultural Festival was set to take place April 24-26 on the grounds of the Clinton Presidential Center.

The event has been rescheduled to the weekend of September 25-27, 2020.

The festival draws more than 5,000 festival-goers over three days. While we are disappointed to postpone this community event until September, we have a responsibility to do our part to ensure public safety.

Proceeds each year from the Arkansas Italian Food & Cultural Festival benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Arkansas.

For more information, please visit our website at www.aritalianfestival.com