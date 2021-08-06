Arkansas judge temporarily blocks mask mandate law

Little Rock, Ark. – An Arkansas judge has granted the restraining order that temporarily blocks the mask mandate law on Friday.
Judge Tim Fox made that judgement after two parents were in court to sue the state to overturn an Arkansas law prohibiting schools and other governments from requiring face masks.
Also during the Special Session that wrapped on Tuesday, state legislators made no changes to the existing mask mandate ban as schools begin to open within the coming week during the ongoing surge of COVID-19.