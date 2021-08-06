Arkansas judge temporarily blocks mask mandate law

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wear face masks are seated at proper social distancing spacing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As more children go back to the physical classroom, families are expected to spend robustly on a wide range of items, particularly trendy clothing for the critical back-to-school season, according to one key spending measure. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Little Rock, Ark. – An Arkansas judge has granted the restraining order that temporarily blocks the mask mandate law on Friday.

Judge Tim Fox made that judgement after two parents were in court to sue the state to overturn an Arkansas law prohibiting schools and other governments from requiring face masks.

Also during the Special Session that wrapped on Tuesday, state legislators made no changes to the existing mask mandate ban as schools begin to open within the coming week during the ongoing surge of COVID-19.