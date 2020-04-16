Arkansas launches unemployment website, extends hotline hours

Breaking News
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KLRT) — Arkansas is launching a new website for residents working to file for unemployment, according to the state Secretary of Commerce on Thursday.

The website, www.ARunemployment.com, provides an FAQ for Arkansans working through issues filing with unemployment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can file online through the website between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., Sunday through Saturday, or call to file at 1-844-908-2178 during the same hours.

The state is also extending its hotline to 6 days a week, starting at 6 a.m. and running until 4 p.m.

