BLYTHEVILLE Ark. – The Blytheville library donated over 800 books through the Literacy Council to the North East Arkansas Community Corrections facility.

The subject of these books are a wide variety and will be offered to the residents of the NEACC facility.

The Arkansas Community Corrections would like to send a heartfelt thanks to the Blytheville library and the Literacy Council for this opportunity to be able to expand the knowledge of their residents.