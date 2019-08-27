Arkansas man accused of killing woman boasts about it on Facebook, officials say

Breaking News
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — A northeast Arkansas man has been jailed after authorities accused him of killing a woman, then posting a Facebook video in which he talked about the crime.

Marco Deshon Clark was arrested on suspicion of capital murder for the death of 37-year-old Melinda Coburn, who was found shot to death and under a blanket in her front yard Saturday. Court records show Coburn had been granted a protective order against Clark less than a week earlier.

According to The Jonesboro Sun, deputy prosecutor Grant DeProw said Clark seemed “almost gleeful” in a Facebook video posted after the death. Court documents say a detective called Clark and talked to him until Clark decided to turn himself in.

Court records don’t list an attorney who could speak on Clark’s behalf.

