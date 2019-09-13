Breaking News
Van Buren County 911 coordinator busted on child porn charges, answers questions outside of jail

Arkansas man found dead after shootout with Missouri deputies

News
Posted: / Updated:
Police Lights

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A 28-year-old man from Arkansas was found dead after exchanging gunfire with sheriff’s deputies in southwest Missouri.

Jasper County authorities say Kenneth Ashburn, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, died Thursday afternoon about a mile east of the Missouri Southern State University campus in Joplin.

The sheriff’s office said it’s unclear if Ashburn died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound or if he was killed by deputies. An autopsy is planned for next week.

The Joplin Globe reports Deputy Justin Henry, a seven-year veteran, was discharged from the hospital Thursday night after being shot in the leg.

Henry and three other deputies were investigating a stolen vehicle on the property when they exchanged gunfire with Ashburn, who was later found dead inside a shed.

Sheriff Randee Kaiser said Ashburn had a warrant for aggravated assault in Cherokee County, Kansas.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Lottery News Local News