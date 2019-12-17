Arkansas medical marijuana sales exceeds $25 million

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Since the first dispensary opened in early May of 2019, patients have spent $25.7 million on 3,812 pounds of medical marijuana.

New and upcoming dispensaries:

NEA Full Spectrum – Brookland, Craighead County, Opened Dec. 9.

420 Dispensary, Russellville opened Dec. 17.

Fort Cannabis, Fort Smith plans to open Dec. 18.

TOTAL MEDICAL MARIJUANA SALES THROUGH DECEMBER 16

Since Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold a total of 219.45 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold a total of 952.75 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold a total of 187.20 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold a total of 217.80 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Native Green Wellness (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold a total of 441.24 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold a total of 368.70 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since the Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold a total of 451.71 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold a total of 353.42 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold a total of 346.19 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold a total of 218.13 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company sold a total of 38.76 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, the company sold a total of 17.1 pounds of medical marijuana.

Combined, this is more than 3,812 pounds of medical marijuana and $25.71 million in total sales.