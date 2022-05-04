FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – The 14th-ranked Arkansas men’s golf program will be the third seed at the NCAA Columbus Regional, played May 16-18 at the Ohio State’s Golf Club – Scarlet Course.

Host Ohio State is the sixth seed, and the 13-team field includes (listed by seed) Oklahoma State, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Clemson, East Tennessee State, Ohio State, Duke, Northwestern, Florida Gulf Coast, San Francisco, Kentucky, Wright State and Southern Illinois.

Arkansas has played six of the teams in the Columbus Regional and owns a cumulative 5-4 record, including Oklahoma State (1-2), Georgia Tech (0-1), Clemson (0-1), Duke (2-0), Kentucky (1-0) and San Francisco (1-0).

The top five teams from each of the six NCAA Regionals – as well as the highest placing individual not on an advancing team – will go on to compete for the NCAA Championship, May 27-June 1 in Scottsdale, Ariz., at Grayhawk Golf Club – Raptor Course.

Arkansas is playing in its 28th NCAA Regional. Arkansas has been represented in all 32 NCAA Regionals held since its inception in 1989, including four times (2000, 2001, 2006 and 2007) when just an individual qualified. The Razorbacks have competed as a team in each of the last 13 NCAA Regionals held.

The Razorbacks won the 1991 NCAA Central Regional and have six runner-up finishes to their credit including a second-place finish last season. Overall, Arkansas has advanced from a Regional to the NCAA Championship 18 times.