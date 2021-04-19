Arkansas Minority Health Commission accepting sponsorship applications

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Minority Health Commission announced that it is accepting applications for funding upcoming health events.

People who apply can receive up to $5,000 according to the AMHC. The event must be hosted from July 1-Dec. 31, 2021.

You can submit an application to the AMHC at Onekia.Freeman@arkansas.gov by 11:59 p.m. Saturday, May 15.

The statement below was given by the AMHC: