Arkansas Minority Health Commission accepting sponsorship applications

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Minority Health Commission announced that it is accepting applications for funding upcoming health events.
People who apply can receive up to $5,000 according to the AMHC. The event must be hosted from July 1-Dec. 31, 2021.
You can submit an application to the AMHC at Onekia.Freeman@arkansas.gov by 11:59 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
The statement below was given by the AMHC:
It is the intent of the AMHC to collaborate with community-based organizations, schools, faith-based organizations and others to address health problems that disproportionately affect minorities in Arkansas. In an effort to facilitate the development of new and innovative approaches to promote health and prevent disease in these communities, the AMHC regularly offers sponsorships in a competitive application process.AMHC