Little Rock, Ark. — U.S. Marshals need your help finding this man Neiman Byrd, 22

He is wanted on parole violations.

Byrd is 6’2″ and weighs around 241 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is known to have ties to North Little Rock and Pine Bluff.

If you see him or know where he might be call the U.S. Marshals office at 501-324-6256.

You can remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.