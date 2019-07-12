Arkansas National Guard Blackhawk helicopter makes ‘urgent’ landing in Texas, pilots uninjured

TROUP, Texas (KETK) – An Arkansas National Guard Blackhawk helicopter made an unexpected landing in a field in Troup on Thursday, according to the owner of the property.

The helicopter suffered a transmission issue and landed out of caution.

Officials say the landing occurred at 4:30 p.m. The crew was flying to Austin to pick up an aircraft when the malfunction happened.

The pilots are uninjured and stayed in a neighbor’s home for the night.

Crew members are thankful to East Texans for their hospitality. Within 10 minutes of landing, they had ice-cold water and a place to sleep for the night.

The Arkansas National Guard has sent a maintenance team to evaluate the helicopter. It is intact and appears undamaged.