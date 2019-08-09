Arkansas National Guard shots off Howitzer cannons

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you live around Camp Robinson in North Little Rock, you may have heard loud missiles launching Friday afternoon.

The Arkansas National Guard shot off live blanks from 105mm Howitzer. The weapon provides direct and indirect fire support on the ground.

Due to weather conditions, the weapon noise carries outside Camp Robinson’s perimeter and may potentially be heard in the surrounding communities.

The blanks are being shot in preparation of the Arkansas National Guard Change of Command ceremony Saturday afternoon.