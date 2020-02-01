Arkansas officials OK signatures for eye law referendum

FILE- In this Jan. 24, 2019, file photo, the U.S. Capitol at sunset in Washington. Republicans have high hopes of using the House drive toward impeaching President Donald Trump to defeat Democrats from swing districts loaded with moderate voters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Arkansas election officials have approved thousands of signatures submitted for a referendum this fall on an eye surgery law.

Secretary of State John Thurston told representatives of the referendum campaign that they surpassed the number of valid signatures required to appear on the November ballot. The referendum asks voters to overturn a law allowing optometrists to perform several procedures that previously only ophthalmologists could perform.

The move follows the state Supreme Court’s ruling in December ordering Thurston to review thousands of signatures referendum supporters had submitted.