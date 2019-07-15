Arkansas police chief resigns after road-rage video surfaces

JACKSON COUNTY — An Arkansas police chief is out of a job after a road rage video surfaced online over the weekend.

The city of Swifton in Jackson county confirmed Monday that JR Moody stepped down from his post after a video posted to Facebook on Saturday showed Moody hurling several curse words at another man in what appeared to be a passionate dispute over the man’s driving.

The man seen in the video identified himself as Steven Parker after posting the video online.

“He pulled up beside me and jumped out.,” Parker says.

Parker says he was leaving a family member’s driveway at the end of a road when Moody drove by, got out and started yelling.

“He verbally threatened me, and then I told my wife to start recording because I knew he was the chief of police.”

In the video Moody can be seen disputing Parker’s claims about the driving.

“I was backing out before you got to the intersection,” Parker says in the video.

Moody replies: : “No. No m*****f****r you wasn’t!”

A few seconds later, Moody tells Parker to leave.

“No! Take the f**k off!” Moody says in the video.

Moody appeared to be off duty.

Parker tells us he called the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and a deputy showed up to take a report. By then, Moody had left the scene, according to Parker.

The city of Swifton addressed the issue Monday in a Facebook post, sharing their disapproval of the chief’s actions.

“You don’t interact with people like that,” Parker adds.

“I was being polite. I never cussed at him; not one time.”

The video on Facebook has since been viewed 30,000 times since Saturday.