LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man serving time in an Arkansas state prison has been sentenced in the 2017 death of a fellow inmate.

Damont Ewells, 47, was sentenced to 20 more years in prison on Tuesday following his manslaughter conviction for punching another inmate who later died.

The death of James Walker occurred when Arkansas’ maximum-security prisons were beset by a series of violent outbreaks.