Arkansas Razorback football signee accused of sexual assault on 12-year-old

BENTON, Ark. – A Bryant teen who is an Arkansas Razorbacks football signee has been arrested on sexual assault charges in an investigation that began back in January.

The Benton Police Department says Catrell Wallace, 18, turned himself in at the Saline County Jail early Monday morning in reference to felony warrants for Sexual Assault 2nd Degree and Tampering. The incident leading to these charges reportedly occurred during the early morning hours on January 1.

Wallace signed with the Hogs back in December.

In a news release issued Monday afternoon, the BNPD said Wallace was 18 at the time of the alleged incident and the victim was 12.

“Although it appears to have been a consensual encounter, BNPD detectives were able to determine that Wallace had reason to believe the victim was underage at the time of the crime. It was also noted that Wallace instructed witnesses to lie about the crime in an effort to conceal it. This investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming,” the release continued.

