Arkansas Senators give statements on recent U.S. raid

WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) released the following statement on the U.S. raid that resulted in the death of ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi:

“U.S. special forces once again show why they are the best in the world. The successful operation that led to the death of al-Baghdadi is a devastating blow to ISIS. He led a brutal campaign of terror that was responsible for thousands of deaths and oversaw some of the most horrific acts ever carried out against innocent people. The world is a better place without him. I commend our intelligence professionals and our military leaders and personnel who successfully planned and executed this operation. Let it serve as a reminder to every terrorist: the U.S. military is relentless and will hunt you down.”

Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) today also released a statement on the death of ISIS Leader

“The world’s most wanted man has been eliminated thanks to the brave men and women of the United States military and the president’s decisive leadership. This raid serves as a reminder to America’s enemies that there’s no safe place in the world for them to lay their heads. It also reminds us that strength and vigilance are the only way to defeat terrorist groups like ISIS and Al Qaeda, which continue to threaten America and our allies.”