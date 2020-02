NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas River Trail will be closing in the beginning week of February 17, between the North Shore Trail and the Big Dam Bridge to repair damage done by the flooding in May of 2019.

The trail has been damaged from the recent floods.

There will be a high water detour that people will be able to use.

Photo Via: Explore the North Trails Facebook

We will have a full story on the closures tonight at 9.