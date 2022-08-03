LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Through most of June and July rain was hard to come by in Arkansas. This caused a “Flash drought” to occur, and it increased fire danger across the entire state. The rain we got last weekend made a big difference for many Arkansans.

The fire danger and county burn bans were most widespread on July, 27th. At that point, all 75 counties were under high fire danger and 72 counties had burn bans. Only Calhoun, Phillips, and St. Francis counties never were under a burn ban.



Fire danger/Burn bans from 7/27/2022.

Locations across Arkansas saw rain from Wednesday, July 27th through Sunday, July 31st. Below is a recap of the rain totals across the state.

Now the maps look a lot different. Fire danger is low in Northeast Arkansas, moderate in Northwest/Central Arkansas, and still high across the southern half of the state. As for the county burn bans, less than half of the counties are under burn bans. For the latest on the fire danger and the county burn bans click here.



Fire danger/Burn bans from 8/3/2022.

The forecast is looking good for the fire danger and burn bans to continue to decrease. Nearly every day in the 7-day forecast has a rain chance.

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.